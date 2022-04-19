SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging three individuals with selling fentanyl and other drugs, along with firearms charges.
Martin William Thompson, 51, of Stonewall, and Rachel Ann Hassell, 44, and Courtney Renee Cox, 38, both of Shreveport, have been indicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Thompson and Hassell were also both charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and using or maintaining drug premises.
In addition, Thompson was charged with two counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The indictment alleges that from January 2021 and continuing until October, all three defendants conspired together to distribute a mixture or containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, and death and serious bodily injury resulted from the use of fentanyl.
In a separate criminal complaint filed in February, a Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force outlines the case against Thompson, Hassell and Cox. In it, the agent said a traffic stop in July in Shreveport that netted a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl led to Thompson in DeSoto Parish. A woman from the traffic stop said Thompson would buy fentanyl pills in bulk and sell them.
In May, CPSO responded to a car crash and found the driver dead. Three months later, the Caddo coroner determind the driver didn't die from the crash, but instead from a fatal level of fentanyl.
The agent said the man's cell phone included text messages bwetween him and Cox and references to wanting to buy fake pharmaceutical pills. The woman from the traffic stop, Thompson, Cox and the man from the car crash were in contact during a seven-day period in May, ending on May 29, 2021, the day the man died.
The indictment returned Tuesday also alleges that in October, Thompson and Hassell knowingly distributed heroin. It is further alleged that Thompson and Hassell unlawfully used River City Fire Protection located at 2911 Williamson Way in Shreveport to sell fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
The firearm charges in the indictment allege that in October Thompson possessed numerous firearms and silencers to carry out the drug trafficking crimes.
If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the conspiracy charge. Thompson and Hassell face up to 20 years in prison on the drug possession and using or maintaining drug premises charges, and fines of not more than $10 million. The firearms charges carry a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody.