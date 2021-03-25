SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal grand jury in Shreveport has returned an indictment charging Deborah Cooksey, 56, of Minden, with filing false tax returns, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
Cooksey is the owner and operator of Cooksey’s Tax and Notary Services, LLC, in Minden, with her primary business being the preparation and electronic filing of individual income tax returns. The indictment charges Cooksey with two counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.
She is accused of falsifying her income tax returns in 2015 and 2016. The indictment alleges in 2013 Cooksey reported gross receipts and sales in the amount of $522,662 from her tax preparation services business, even though the receipts were substantially higher than the amount reported.
For calendar year 2014, she reported $459,361 for her business, which again was less than she took in, the indictment alleges.
The Internal Revenue Service is conducting the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick is prosecuting the case.