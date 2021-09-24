LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) have received a $1.3 million grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse – part of the National Institute of Health – to study medical marijuana use in Arkansas.
The study, titled “Population-Based Analyses of Healthcare Utilization and Outcomes in Users of Medical Marijuana,” will be a first-of-its-kind population health analysis of the medical marijuana program, according to an ACHI press release.
The study will combine eligible consumers’ cannabis purchase information with insurance claims records and other data sources to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the effects of cannabis on consumers’ medical care, noted ACHI. This project will also examine the impact of COVID-19 on the Arkansas medical marijuana program, including changes in cardholder requests, product purchases, healthcare utilization, and adverse events.
“This is an exciting and unique opportunity for not only our state, but also the country, to investigate the effectiveness of cannabis for therapeutic use,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson, co-principal investigator on this study, said in the statement. “While researchers have gathered scientific evidence on the use of cannabis for the alleviation of symptoms such as pain and anxiety, there is little evidence on how the amount, strain, potency, and method of use affect a person’s health experience.”
Dr. Teresa Hudson, director of the Division of Health Services Research at UAMS and associate director of the VA Health Services Research and Development Center for Mental Healthcare and Outcomes Research, will also serve as co-principal investigator on the project.