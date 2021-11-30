MONROE, La. - In a major win for healthcare, a federal court in Monroe has halted the Biden Administration's attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty ruled late Tuesday afternoon in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the CMS rule requiring the COVID shot on nearly every full-time employee, part-time employee, volunteer, and contractor working at a wide range of healthcare facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicaid funding.
In granting the injunction, Doughty has issued a nationwide stop to the mandate.
“I applaud Judge Doughty for recognizing that Louisiana is likely to succeed on the merits and for delivering yet another victory for the medical freedom of Americans," said Landry. “While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the President's bully tactics and fight for liberty.”
On Nov. 15, Landry led a 14-state coalition filing suit against the Biden Administration for acting without statutory authority.
“While our fight is far from over, I am pleased the court granted preliminary relief against the president’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly,” Landry said.