BATON ROUGE, La. - A federal judge says Louisiana’s plan to move two dozen incarcerated teens to the State Penitentiary at Angola is “untenable” and "disturbing."
But the judge denied a request to immediately halt the plan, saying that, despite concerns of activists, the youths' families and a cohort of lawyers, moving teens deemed particularly troubled to a facility on the infamous prison grounds does not appear to violate federal law.
A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana fell short of proving that the state would cause the youths "intolerable" harm by putting them inside the facility on Angola's grounds, Chief U.S. District. The state's Office of Juvenile Justice also proved in a three-day court hearing this month that it could provide the youth constitutionally required levels of care at the Angola facility, Dick wrote.
"The prospect of putting a teenager to bed at night in a locked cell behind razor wire surrounded by swamps at Angola is disturbing," Dick wrote. "Some of the children in OJJ’s care are so traumatized and emotionally and psychologically disturbed that OJJ is virtually unable to provide a secure care environment.
