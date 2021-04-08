SHREVEPORT, La. -- A federal jury has convicted a Sabine Parish man on firearms charges, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
Dillon Merritt, 53, of Many, will be sentenced on Aug. 5. He faces up to 20 years for both counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The jury convicted Merritt following a day-long trial, where jurors heard evidence that Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Merritt on Jan. 12, 2018 after finding him in possession of firearms. A grand jury indicted Merritt on May 22, 2019.
Merritt has a lengthy criminal history, including cruelty to juveniles in 2003, aggravated domestic battery in 2010 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015.
The ATF and Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cadesby B. Cooper and Earl M. Campbell prosecuted the case.