SHREVEPORT, La. – A federal jury returned a guilty verdict late Wednesday afternoon convicting Recardo Cartrell Pierce, 26, of Shreveport, of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Thursday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter presided over the trial. And according to evidence presented to jurors, Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputies conducted a stop of a vehicle for a traffic violation on May 21 in Bossier. Pierce was the sole passenger in the vehicle being driven by a female.
When deputies approached the vehicle, they found Pierce with his seat pushed all the way back near the back seat of the vehicle and the seat was leaned back. Deputies were given consent to search the vehicle and found in the back seat behind the driver’s seat, and just within Pierce’s reach, a backpack containing a Kel-Tec semi-automatic 5.56 caliber rifle with a loaded magazine and a pair of safety gloves.
This high-powered weapon had a round in the chamber ready to fire with the safety switch in the off position. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined the investigation and tested the firearm and found it to be in working order.
Deputies learned Pierce had prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition. He was previously convicted of the same charge in federal court in 2018.
“Through the joint investigative efforts of deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the ATF, the jury was able to hear and evaluate the evidence, deliberate and convict this defendant accordingly,” said Brown. “We look forward to the sentencing hearing where we will seek a stiff, but just, sentence of imprisonment.”
Pierce faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing date is set for May 19.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Seth D. Reeg.