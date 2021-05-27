SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man has been convicted by a federal jury on firearms charges.
After a two day trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Orentha James Pea, 43, was found guilty on one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.
Evidence introduced at the trial showed Pea held a gun to his wife’s head in front of their children and threatened to kill her following an argument between the two of them in September 2019. Pea was previously convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence in 2017 and 2018 related to the domestic abuse battery of his daughter and the violation of his wife’s order of protection.
Pea also has felony convictions for aggravated battery in 2005, related to shooting his pregnant wife with a firearm, and aggravated battery in 2014, related to striking his wife with a firearm.
Pea faces up to 20 years in prison for both counts and up to a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for Oct. 21.