ALEXANDRIA, La. - A 49-year-old Winnfield man has been convicted in the robbery of two northwest Louisiana banks.
After a four-day trial in Alexandria, Larcentursa Mayweather was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit armed bank robbery, two counts of armed bank robbery and one count of making a false bomb threat.
Federal prosecutors said Mayweather conspired with two other co-defendants, Paul Nash Jr. and Tabitha Lee Gray to rob two banks in April 2019. Mayweather helped plan the bank robberies and instructed Nash and Gray on how to carry out the robberies and what to do and he acted as the getaway driver.
On April 2, 2019, Mayweather drove Nash and Gray to Campti and dropped them off at the City Bank and waited for them while they were inside committing the armed robbery.
Prior to the robbery and in an effort to divert the attention of law enforcement, Mayweather had Nash make a false bomb threat at a school in Campti.
The second armed robbery occurred on April 16, 2019 at the Bank of Montgomery in Castor. In this robbery, prosecutors say a house was set on fire to divert the attention of authorities.
After the money was stolen, Nash and Gray ran out of the bank intending to find Mayweather. Instead, Mayweather saw law enforcement officers and left Nash and Gray to fend for themselves. They ran into a nearby wooded area and were later apprehended.
Mayweather was stopped leaving the area and arrested.
Nash and Gray each previously pleaded guilty and agreed to testify about their involvement in the robberies. Nash is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18 and Gray will be sentenced on Aug. 19.
Mayweather will be sentenced Aug. 27. He faces up to five years in prison on the conspiracy count, up to 25 years on the armed bank robbery counts, and up to 10 years on the false bomb threat count.