SHREVEPORT, La. – The parents of a Many High School student who was allegedly sexually assaulted a year ago by basketball teammates have filed suit in federal court, claiming their son’s civil rights were violated.
Rose and Elliot Garner say they are due unspecified monetary damages for mental suffering, psychological suffering, emotional distress, economic losses for attorney’s fees, lost and reduced wages and present and future medical expenses.
They name the following as defendants:
- City of Many
- Many police officer Kyle Cook and unknown employees
- Sabine Parish District Attorney’s Office
- District Attorney Don Burkett
- Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office and unknown deputies
- Sabine Parish School Board and unknown employees
- Unknown insurance companies.
The 45-page document was filed Thursday by Leesville attorney Mary K. Beaird on behalf of the Garners.
In February, eight Many High Schools students were arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two fellow students, one of which was the son of the plaintiffs.
Three were 17 years old and rest were juveniles. Charges filed against the 17 year olds, who were being prosecuted as adults, included sexual battery, second-degree kidnapping and accessory to sexual battery.
Their arrests by Louisiana State Police happened after a viral video circulated through a social media app showing a student being held down and sodomized with a mechanical pencil that was put into his rectum.
A second student also was reportedly assault in a similar manner on a different day.
During the investigation, two basketball coaches, Ryan Vines and Darrin Dyess, were placed on administrative leave. They returned to full duty on March 3 after the state police concluded no wrongdoing on their part, according to schools Superintendent Sara Ebarb.
Burkett said today he could not immediately make a public statement about the lawsuit but confirmed criminal charges against the students accused in the assault are still pending prosecution.
In the lawsuit, Rose Garner, who is the stepmother of the victim, said she learned about the alleged assault on Jan. 31, 2020 when she was flagged down by someone in Many who showed her the video that had been posted earlier in the week. She went home and confirmed what happened with her stepson.
The lawsuit details difficulties Rose Garner said she had in making a report. She alleges the Sabine sheriff’s office would not file a report and referred her to the Many Police Department. When she went to MPD, Rose Garner said she was told to come back another day to speak to someone who could take her information.
Rose Garner said she “forced” an officer to watch the video and record it. But she then called the state police.
At no point, Rose Garner said, had anyone in authority contacted either she or her husband about their son’s alleged assault even though they are considered mandatory reporters of sexual crimes involving juveniles.
From the onset, she added, her stepson has been “treated like nothing has happened to him.”
The lawsuit indicates only six of nine students were arrested, but that differs from information provided to KTBS by the state police of eight arrests.
Other allegations in the complaint include:
- The “perpetrators’ families” conspired with the D.A., School Board and others to produce letters of recommendation on the board’s letterhead in support of favorable and lenient treatment.
- Defendants “conspired” not to forward the rape video to the FBI or LSP for outside investigation.
- “Perpetrator families” conspired to allow their children to attend school in violation of bond restrictions.
- SPSO deputies entered the Garner home without consent to take photographs and intimidate the victim.
- A conspiracy exists between the defendants to “protect perpetrators” and reduce liability.
- Defendants failed to take investigation seriously and have a history of discrimination against African American juveniles and the indigent.
The lawsuit states the alleged victim has lived in “constant fear and emotional distress” and has been forced to attend school virtually, while the perpetrators returned to school and “life as normal.” The perpetrators also were able to play sports and received their lettermen jackets. However, the victim was unable to play sports after attempting to transfer to another school in the parish.