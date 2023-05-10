WASHINGTON, D.C. - The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) has helped relieve a massive financial burden for 8,000 Louisiana residents since October 2021. According to recent reports, the student loan debt forgiven in the state amounted to $598 million.
The PSLF, which has been around since 2007, is not very well-known. To qualify, one must work for the government or a non-profit organization.
Teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other public servants fall under the category of those eligible. In addition, one must have a direct loan and have made at least 120 qualifying payments.
This program has been a massive relief for thousands of public servants in Louisiana who have been struggling to pay off their student loans while working in jobs that often pay modest salaries. The debt forgiveness has helped them pay for their homes, save for retirement, and achieve financial stability.
There is more information on program, including who qualifies, on their newly launched website.