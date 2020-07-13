SHREVEPORT, La. -- A call for the federal government to investigate the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is gaining support.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller says there needs to be an outside, objective inquiry into the practices at the SPD. She said Monday that's needed to identify what needs to change. And she said the Department of Justice is the best agency to do that.
"If you have a department that is investigating its own excessive use of force and not seeing any change, there might be a problem in the way that you're training and investigating your officers," Fuller said.
Fuller added that there are concerns over deaths involving SPD officers, as well as its transparency while investigating them.
And she said her gathering of public documents, and talks with former officers and citizens, leads her to more troubling findings.
"I have been made aware of many instances of excessive use of force, abuse of power, neglect in investigations, and hostile work environments," she said.
Fuller's proposal appears headed for council passage on Tuesday. Republican Grayson Boucher, who chairs the public safety committee, said he'll vote for it.
"I believe that there is some systemic problems within SPD. Over the last few weeks there've been some complaints that have been made to me about some things that I just can't in good conscience let go," Boucher said.
He went on to emphasize, "Ninety-nine point 99% of our officers are hard working, dependable, great officers that all they want to do is serve the citizens of Shreveport. And I believe that whole heartedly. But I do think, like I said, there are times that we need to have a checkup, and I think it's time."
Police Chief Ben Raymond said in a written statement, "I welcome an investigation into the Shreveport Police Department and any alleged patterns or practices of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprive persons of rights, privileges or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”