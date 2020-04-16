LAFAYETTE, La. -- Scammers never let a crisis go to waste. And government stimulus checks going out amid the pandemic are the latest.
David Joseph, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, says you should hang up on callers and delete emails seeking your sensitive information, like your social security or bank account numbers. He says those are scams that could cost you everything you have in the bank.
"The government is not going to call them and ask them for information," Joseph says. "The IRS has been tasked to distribute this money. And they're going to do it two ways. Either they're going to direct deposit into people's bank accounts, or they're going to mail a Treasury check to people's houses."
Joseph says he expects many criminal indictments against scammers who are going for people's stimulus checks. Individual taxpayers are getting payments of $1,200, while couples get $2,400.
"We've seen people saying in order to expedite the payment, you have to pay a $12.95 fee, or pay some sort of up front fee to receive your payment. That's not legitimate. That's a fraud," Joseph says. "No action is needed on your part to receive your payment."
He says you can go to irs.gov to track your payment's progress.
To report a coronavirus related fraud scheme, you're asked to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721. Or send an email to disaster@leo.gov.