SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport has seen more than 70 homicides in 2020.
The latest surge in violence comes within 90 days of a well-attended press conference on the steps of the federal courthouse downtown. It was led by acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook, as he was joined by local law enforcement leaders and Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart to announce a revamped push to prosecute gun crimes.
The goal of the initiative was to encourage local district attorneys to send cases to the U.S. Attorney’s office to prosecute on federal firearm charges, in order to keep dangerous suspects off the street for longer periods of time and ultimately, reduce violent crime in the community.
At the time of Van Hook’s press conference on Sept. 15, fewer than 50 people had been killed in Shreveport.
Van Hook called the uptick in violence “striking,” but said he has brought federal firearm indictments against 42 suspect since he announced the initiative less than three months ago. That compares to 100 such indictments for all of 2019, which was a threefold increase from 2018, according to Van Hook.
"We're going to keep working, you know. It doesn't give up, you know? We're not going to give up,” Van Hook said. “If the numbers don't turn around as quickly as we'd like, you know, redouble our efforts. We'll work harder. We'll, we'll stay later. We'll do whatever we can to try to help protect the people of Shreveport-Bossier."
Van Hook pointed to economic factors as one possible reason behind the continued violence in Shreveport, adding that citizens can help by reporting issues and suspicious activity to local law enforcement.