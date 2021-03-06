SHREVEPORT, La- A viewer reached out to KTBS after facing a shipping issue with FedEx. Gregory Neumann shipped his package on February 22nd and as of Saturday, the package was still pending.
Neumann paid almost $55 dollars to have it expedited overnight, saying he was helping out a neighbor traveling to New York who needed his medicine. After what he paid for was not honored, Neumann wanted a refund.
But FedEx stated in a message on their website:
”COVID-19 has disrupted the air cargo market and generated a surge in residential delivery in the U.S. As a result, we are continuing to suspend our money-back guarantee for all FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, FedEx Freight® (except FedEx Freight® Priority Plus) and FedEx Office® services until further notice.”
“The package is still nowhere to be found,” said Gregory Neumann. “My neighbor in New York went in, they cannot find it. So therefore, I called corporate to look for it. And they could not find it either. They put the highest case priority on it, which is medical emergencies, since it was a medical supply for my 80-year-old neighbor. They have no idea what's going on.”
A FedEx message found on their site may give hope to him and others missing mail.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by delayed deliveries. Our team is working to deliver as quickly and safely as possible, and we expect the backlog of U.S. packages from the recent severe winter weather will be cleared by this weekend.”
The Better Business Bureau gave tips for others in similar situations.
“Reach out to the Better Business Bureau, and they have an option of either filing a complaint or writing a review,” says Tim Shane, CEO for the Better Business Bureau serving Northeast and Central Louisiana and the Ark-La-Tex. “And then FedEx has an opportunity to respond and make the situation right. For any delivery service, I would type in their name and BBB. And you can look up just in that initial snapshot, how well are they at honoring promises and keeping up with their with their word.”
He also advises customers to read the fine print. In this case, it's their suspension of the money-back guarantee.
We reached out to FedEx for a response to this situation. They say:
“While we continue to make good progress on recovering from the impacts of the winter storm, prolonged severe weather is continuing to impact much of the FedEx network in the U.S., including the ability to pick and deliver in certain cities. We have contingency plans in place to help lessen the effect of inclement weather on operations and service, and we are implementing those plans as we’re able. The safety of our team members is our top priority as we work to provide the best possible service for our customers. Customers with questions about their shipments should monitor the Service Alerts page on fedex.com for updates.”