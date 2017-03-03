Weather Alert

...A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE FOUR-STATE REGION TODAY AND A LAKE WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST TEXAS THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * EVENT...TEMPERATURES WILL CLIMB INTO THE LOWER TO MID 90S THIS AFTERNOON AND WHEN COMBINED WITH THE HUMIDITY, HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL RANGE FROM 105-110 DEGREES. * TIMING...THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...LIMIT ANY OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES TO PREVENT HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&