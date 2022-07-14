NEW ORLEANS - Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged former state Sen. and state Democratic Party chair Karen Carter Peterson with a single count of wire fraud, accusing her of illegally helping herself to tens of thousands of dollars of campaign and party funds with the help of at least four associates.
Her lawyer, Brian Capitelli, confirmed that she has signed a plea deal.
It wasn't immediately clear when she would be due in court for arraignment. In federal court, defendants typically must plead not guilty before a magistrate, after which they may plead guilty before a district judge.
Peterson and Capitelli have said that Peterson's gambling addiction is at the root of her crimes. Her gambling issues became public in 2019, when WWL-TV reported that she had received a misdemeanor summons for violating a self-imposed ban on entering casinos.
