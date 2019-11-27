SHREVEPORT, La. – An ongoing federal investigation into the illegal use of steroids has resulted in the arrests of current and former law enforcement officers.
Shreveport police Sgt. Brian Skinner and former Bossier Parish sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Colgin are jointly charged in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to possess and sell anabolic steroids. Colgin is additionally charged with misprision of a felony for allegedly concealing the crime by disposing of the drugs and not telling authorities.
Skinner has been on administrative leave since September. Colgin resigned in July 2018.
Both are free on unsecured bonds of $25,000 each. They are to appear for arraignment at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
A federal grand jury indicted the two on Nov. 13; however, the indictments were sealed until Friday.
The indictment also references “other persons known and unknown” to the grand jury as being involved in the conspiracy.
Sources, speaking on condition they not be identified because of the investigation, said the indictments are part of an ongoing investigation into use and distribution of steroids by law-enforcement officers.
Those sources said local and federal officers have been under investigation.
Authorities believe some officers were users of steroids while a smaller number acted as middlemen who got steroids from their suppliers and then provided them to other officers.
Officers who have come under investigation have been placed on leave. They have also been administered drug-screen tests to look for evidence of steroids, sources said.
KTBS reported in September that federal officials were connecting the dots between the steroid conviction of a former Bossier Parish School Board member and area law enforcement agencies.
Some Shreveport officers have been disciplined and placed on administrative leave.
KTBS asked police in September how many officers are involved. A released statement confirmed several Shreveport officers were on leave pending criminal and administrative investigations. No details were provided.
The investigation into the illegal sale of anabolic steroids came to light a year ago. That was with the indictment of now-former school board member Mike Mosura.
Mosura pleaded guilty in August after admitting he sold anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area between 2016 and 2018. That’s the same time frame given for Skinner’s and Colgin’s reported involvement.
Husband and wife Brant and Julie Landry were indicted along with Mosura. The indictment alleges the Landrys operated a "pill mill" -- focused on illegal performance-enhancing drugs.
Brant Landry and Mosura could spend years in prison. Both were to be sentenced next month in U.S. District Court, but court minutes posted Nov. 20 indicate their court dates have been reset for Jan. 24.
Charges against Julie Landry are expected to be dismissed.