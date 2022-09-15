BATON ROUGE, La. - The federal government is scrutinizing Louisiana's plan to move some teens to the State Penitentiary at Angola, with one top Washington justice official calling the idea "problematic" and urging the state to look for other options.
Meanwhile, some state officials have voiced concerns internally that the plan risks violating federal rules that, among other things, bar states from keeping juveniles within "sight and sound" of adult inmates.
The state’s Office of Juvenile Justice, which has long struggled to maintain order across its various youth prisons, has faced mounting pressure in recent months amid deteriorating conditions at Jefferson Parish’s Bridge City Center for Youth and the Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. After multiple breakouts and a string of violent incidents, the situation reached a boiling point in July when an escapee from Bridge City allegedly shot someone during a carjacking.
Gov. John Bel Edwards presented the Angola plan shortly after the news broke, calling it a last-ditch effort to temporarily contain some of the most “troubled” youth from the Jefferson Parish facility. In the months since, OJJ has clarified that the state now plans to sequester teens from all across Louisiana’s juvenile justice system who are labeled particularly problematic inside a former death row unit near Angola’s gates.
