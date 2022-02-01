NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana is set to receive more than $111 million as part of a new federal program aimed at plugging the growing number of “orphan” oil and gas wells around the country. The move could reduce one of the state’s biggest environmental threats and give Louisiana a much-needed economic boost.
The U.S. Interior Department announced on Monday that Louisiana would be awarded about $47 million to plug and clean up orphan wells as part of the first phase of funding and grants from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Louisiana’s allotment is expected to grow to at least $111.4 million in later phases, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of the act’s sponsors.
The U.S. has millions of wells that have been abandoned by their owners and are now the responsibility of state governments. Louisiana’s official tally is 4,605 orphan wells, but state officials say there are likely many more that have not been documented.
