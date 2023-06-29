SHREVEPORT, La. -- Federal authorities are building a criminal case against members of a Shreveport street gang who pretended to be small-business owners then fraudulently received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the government’s pandemic-relief programs, KTBS News has learned.
Profiteering was done in a coordinated effort of claiming fictitious businesses and non-existent employees in order to get money for themselves, authorities believe.
Federal authorities declined comment, saying they do not discuss ongoing investigations – but did say multiple fraud cases involving COVID-relief money have been opened in the Western District of Louisiana in north and southwestern Louisiana. They also would not say whether the case involving the gang, which has a history of violence, has been presented to a grand jury.
KTBS News has learned the investigation involves more than 20 members or associates of Shreveport’s Step or Die gang, according to individuals who spoke on condition they not be identified speaking about a pending case.
Local authorities who have investigated and prosecuted members of Step or Die describe the gang as an undisciplined group of young men who lack the hierarchy or seniority of traditional gangs. Members have committed an array of shootings and drug- and weapons crimes in recent years, the local authorities said.
Many of those under investigation by federal authorities are either convicted or are facing trial for murder, attempted murder and drug- and weapons crimes in federal and state jurisdictions, KTBS News has been told. The fraud case is another way of putting law-enforcement pressure on the gang.
Lesser-involved people under investigation are considered gang associates who got kickbacks in return for being listed as employees in the pandemic-loan applications.
The suspected fraud targeted two of the government’s most generous taxpayer-funded stimulus initiatives: the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, which were intended to help cash-strapped businesses stay afloat during the economic crisis brought on by the COVID pandemic.
The taxpayer-backed loan programs were a magnet for fraud as the government rushed to send trillions of dollars in stimulus money to people and businesses with little vetting.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown of Shreveport would not comment specifically on whether there is a case against the suspected gang members but said his office currently has 20 to 25 ongoing cases regarding COVID-relief fraud. There have been convictions in others.
“We have found over the last couple of years, since people got this COVID-relief money, some organizations are using that money for funding drug deals, buying firearms or spending the money haphazardly -- nothing to do with business,” Brown said. “We are being aggressive in our approach with these cases. People have taken advantage of America at her most vulnerable state: the COVID pandemic.”
Federal law-enforcement officials previously have said efforts to identify fraudulent loan recipients began soon after stimulus money began going out.
Brown, without citing specific cases, said his office has gotten referrals from agencies such as the FBI and IRS.
A Monroe businessman last month was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraudulently obtaining $1.1 million in COVID-relief money by falsifying how many employees he had. A Bienville Parish woman is under indictment on charges she improperly received $1.1 million in relief money then spent it on gambling and her house.
Federal prosecutors are looking at going through the civil-court process to address other cases where people have improperly gotten COVID relief money, Brown said.