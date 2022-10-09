WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million.
The Louisiana Housing Authority receives about $55 million to $60 million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP last year helped about 56,000 Louisiana households who couldn’t afford to pay their monthly utility bills.
But the program, administered by the Louisiana Housing Corp., ran out of money in mid-September and will be unable to help eligible homeowners – at least through the rest of October while the appropriation’s details and rules are worked out, said Joshua G. Hollins, LHC executive director.
Hollins spent much of last week on Capitol Hill talking with the Louisiana delegation about the need for money.
