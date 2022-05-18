BATON ROUGE, La. - Legislation that would increase prison terms for felons convicted of four or more nonviolent offenses advanced Tuesday on a party-line vote setting up what soon could be final legislative approval in the state Senate.
Opponents argued that House Bill 544 keeps incarcerated the very nonviolent criminals that the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Package of 2017 was supposed to transition into programs, such as drug treatment, instead of keeping them in prison. Louisiana adopted the revamp after years of having the world’s highest rate of incarceration per 100,000 residents – more than Cuba, more than Rwanda. Louisiana still leads the nation imprisoning about 31,500 people or 684 per 100,000 residents of the state's population.
State Rep. Debbie Villio, the Kenner Republican sponsor of the measure, told the Senate Judiciary C committee that about the third of the prison population is made up of repeat offenders with more than four nonviolent felonies. And those offenders are getting out on the same calculations used for first-time nonviolent offenders.
She argued that multiple offenders are getting out of prison before they can take advantage of the programs offered to prisoners.
