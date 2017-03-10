First the 2016 flood destroyed their home, then vandals repeatedly broke in, stealing what ever else they had left. Now, a family is getting a chance to start again - on higher ground.
George Hilburn is one of about 13 homeowners who got the call earlier this week that his home was approved for the FEMA bailout program Bossier Parish applied for. However, the journey to this point has been a roller coaster for Hilburn and the rest of his family.
"I've been disgusted, I've been distraught, I've been angry, but relief is the only thing that I could truly say when Butch called me the other day," said Hilburn.
Butch Ford, the engineer for Bossier Parish, delivered the good news to a select few homeowners earlier this week that their homes had been approved to be bought by the parish for 75 percent of their appraised value.
Hilburn's house has been prone to flooding the 36 years he has lived there. After repeatedly picking up the pieces following major floods, he couldn't be happier with the buyout.
"How we've dealt with this? I repaired the house myself in 1991 and 1997 because I didn't have any flood insurance," said Hilburn. "This time I simply made up my mind, I didn't have any flood insurance, and I am not willing to repair the house anymore."
Regardless of the buyout, he still has his concerns. The mortgage on his home is paid off, and with both Hilburn and his wife retired, funds are limited.
"We're in those silver years, and we've got to go back into debt. And that has plagued me since day one after this flood," said Hilburn.
But after a year of uncertainty, they are thankful to have the means to put years of floods behind them.
"We had no plan without this we had no plan. I mean for the last year we've worried, and fretted, and hoped and prayed," said Hilburn.
This is the second time Hilburn's home has been a candidate for a buyout. Last time there just wasn't enough money from FEMA to buy all the homes that needed it. The Bossier Parish Police Jury said about 30 homeowners have applied for this buyout, but FEMA has only sent funding for 13. They hope to eventually get funding to purchase all of the homes that suffered substantial damage - meaning the cost to repair the home is over 50 percent of the appraised value.
The police jury believes that around 40 to 50 homes in the area would qualify for the program. For those that have applied and have not heard, it will continue to be a waiting game.