BATON ROUGE, La. The deadline for renters and homeowners to register for help in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura is Oct. 27.
FEMA says that federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.
To see if you live in a designated parish, click here.
SBA low-interest disaster loans are available for businesses of any size and certain nonprofits up to $2 million for property damage. For small businesses, those engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million for working capital needs even if there is no property damage.
Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace a primary residence. For homeowners and renters, up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles, is available.