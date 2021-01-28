BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA’s Community Education and Outreach (CEO) is offering free webinars to help those affected by the recent hurricanes with their recovery.
The first webinar for will be held Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The topic is Choosing a Contractor – what to consider before hiring a contractor, how to select one, and available publications from the Building Codes Toolkit.
The sessions will be recorded and will be available here.
Adobe Connect Platform is used for these sessions. To make sure you can participate, click here.
Visit Connect Event Catalog (connectsolutions.com) to sign up for the webinars.
If you have any questions, please call FEMA at 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 or click here.