TEXARKANA, Texas - Authorities in the Texarkana area are investigating a spike in overdoses and deaths being driven by fentanyl.
It's a synthetic opioid that mimics the effects of heroin but is up to 50 times more potent.
Police, fire and EMS have responded to five overdoses per 24 hour shifts just this last week.
"It is at crisis level. We're talking about multiple deaths. We need to get the education and the word out for the community to be aware," explained Dr. Matt Young, Texarkana Emergency Center.
Dr. Young says the multiple overdose cases and four deaths in the Texarkana area involved synthetic marijuana being laced with fentanyl.
"There's no way to know the amount of deadly fentanyl in there," said Dr. Young.
Narcan, which is used to reverse the effects of drugs, only works on overdoses caused by opioids.
Dr. Young says it only takes a few minutes for someone to overdose on this tainted batch of K2.
"We see a respiratory depression, they start getting weak pulse, slowed respiratory status and get pale or blue around the lips. They're not getting enough oxygen and they eventually lose the ability to breath," said Dr. Young.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department's Cpl. Les Munn say they're working to find out where the drugs are coming from and get them off the streets.
"The amount of fentanyl that can kill someone, you can put in the tip of a pen. You don't know if it's laced with it or not," explained Munn.
Texarkana, Arkansas police is now partnering with Texarkana Emergency Center to educate young people about the dangers of these drugs.
"If Narcan doesn't work, we may not be able to bring you back. That is our concern right now. We're trying to save lives and keep from the loss of life," said Munn.
The lecture series will be presented to schools all across the Texarkana region.
Dr. Young says the leading number one cause of death in young people, ages 18 to 45, is opioid overdose.
"Two-thirds of those are related to fentanyl. It's a crisis. It's here in our area. We're here to educate, get ahead of it, so we can prevent its harmful effects," said Dr. Young.
Anyone with information on the origin of the synthetic marijuana should call the police.
The first lecture series will begin next week at Genoa High School.