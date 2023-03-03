MANSFIELD, La. -- Fentanyl and other drugs were seized during a recent investigation by the DeSoto Parish sheriff's narcotics division that resulted in the arrest of a Grand Cane woman.
Jessica L. Rials, 33, of Grand Cane, was booked into the DeSoto Detention Center on multiple charges in connection with the investigation. Narcotics agents seized 41 fentanyl pills, 170 units of fentanyl, 3.1 grams of black tar heroin, 31 grams of brown heroin and 1.3 pounds of marijuana.
The amount of fentanyl retrieved could have led to several hundred lethal doses resulting in death, the sheriff's office said.
The parish has been fortunate in that fentanyl problems that plague other parts of the nation have not been found in locally. "As with time, we know that some will try," the sheriff's office said.
Additional arrests are expected in the coming days related to this case and others.
Rials is charged with the following:
- 2 counts of possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute which includes fentanyl, black tar heroin, brown heroin and marijuana
- 2 charges of possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute which includes methamphetamine and oxycodone
- Possession of Schedule II
- Distribution of Schedule II
- Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)
- Distribution of Schedule IV (Xanax)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
- Illegal use of a CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17