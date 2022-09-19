NEW BOSTON, Texas – As testimony resumed Monday in the Taylor Parker fetal abduction trial, prosecutors called witnesses who talked about Parker's alleged compulsive lies and schemes.
Taylor Parker is charged with the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock. She was beaten, hit in the head with a blunt force object, then a knife was used to remove her unborn baby.
Wade Griffin, Parker’s boyfriend before and during her fake pregnancy scheme, had discussed his relationship with Parker with a friend and co-worker as well as his mother. Parker was described as very friendly, extraverted and outgoing.
The prosecution used the testimony to show the jury that Parker could be believable in her lies. Prosecutors said Parker was a smart woman, who appeared to be accomplished in helping Griffin with what he needed and pleasing his family and friends.
Also, testimony continued to reveal that Parker's behavior was not out of the ordinary in the beginning. That was until some of the witnesses became aware that she was faking her pregnancy.
Upon cross-examination, the defense asked the witnesses why none of them called law enforcement after realizing later that Parker was faking the pregnancy.
Parker has pleaded not guilty. She faces the death penalty if convicted.