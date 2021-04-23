COUSHATTA, La. – There was an explosion and people were hurt.
That’s about all that’s known so far about an incident that took place Thursday afternoon at ADA Carbon Solutions near Coushatta.
The Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms there were injuries in the blast at the plant located on Red River Mine Road east of state Highway 1. No additional details were immediately available, but KTBS is waiting on an updated response from the sheriff’s office.
Acting Red River Parish Fire Chief Jeremy Neal confirmed his firefighters responded to a call at the plant and there were “a few” injuries. Firefighters were on the scene for four hours. No firefighters were injured.
However, Neal said he was prohibited from providing detailed information about what happened because of a confidentiality contract signed by the previous chief. The contract, which he said other area fire districts also signed, prevents the fire district from talking about what goes on on ADA Carbon Solutions’ property.
“Any information that comes out has to come from them,” Neal said.
Bienville Parish Fire District Wards 4&5 also responded for mutual aid but likewise are bound by the same confidentiality agreement, Neal said.
The Red River Parish Journal reported two employees were burned and flown from the scene in two different helicopters to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. A company official confirmed the injuries to the Journal but would not describe the extent of their injuries nor provide additional information on what happened.
The initial call KTBS made to ADA Carbon Solutions was met with a series of recorded messages for the various departments. KTBS spoke to someone in human relations who referred questions to the company’s communications group in Minnesota. A message has not been returned.
Neither the state police hazardous materials unit nor the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are investigating the explosion since there were no hazardous materials emitted.
Since injuries were involved, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration should be looking into what happened. The Baton Rouge OSHA office referred KTBS to the regional office in Dallas for comment. A message has not been returned.
According to the company's website, ADA Carbon Solutions' primary focus is on providing activated carbon for a variety of environmental purposes with an emphasis on air emissions.