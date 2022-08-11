SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain over parts of the area since Tuesday helped reduce our drought. Thus, Bossier and Natchitoches parishes discontinued their burn bans on Thursday. Elsewhere in the shaded regions, outdoor burning remains prohibited until further notice.
Here are the counties and parishes still under burn bans:
Arkansas
- Sevier
- Littler River
- Miller
- Hempstead
- Lafayette
- Nevada
- Columbia
Louisiana
- Caddo
- DeSoto
- Red River
- Sabine
- Webster
- Lincoln
- Union
- Jackson
Texas
- Red River
- Bowie
- Titus
- Camp
- Morris
- Cass
- Upshur
- Marion
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Rusk
- Panola
- Nacogdoches
- Shelby
- San Augustine
- Sabine
Oklahoma
- McCurtain.