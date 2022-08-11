Burn Bans as of Thursday 8/11/2022
Burn Bans as of Thursday 8/11/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy rain over parts of the area since Tuesday helped reduce our drought.  Thus, Bossier and Natchitoches parishes discontinued their burn bans on Thursday.  Elsewhere in the shaded regions, outdoor burning remains prohibited until further notice.

Here are the counties and parishes still under burn bans:

Arkansas

  • Sevier
  • Littler River
  • Miller
  • Hempstead
  • Lafayette
  • Nevada
  • Columbia

Louisiana

  • Caddo
  • DeSoto
  • Red River
  • Sabine
  • Webster
  • Lincoln
  • Union
  • Jackson

Texas

  • Red River
  • Bowie
  • Titus
  • Camp
  • Morris
  • Cass
  • Upshur
  • Marion
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Rusk
  • Panola
  • Nacogdoches
  • Shelby
  • San Augustine
  • Sabine

Oklahoma

  • McCurtain.
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments