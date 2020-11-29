As the pandemic drags on more people continue to travel less. Not just during the holidays, but on a regular basis whether it be to a job they don't have anymore, a vacation or even just out to a favorite restaurant that's now closed.
And, with less driving means less people filling up their gas tanks. The Department of Transportation and Development or DOTD in the state of Louisiana is primarily funded by a tax on fuel that you pay when you fill up. Fewer people filling up equals fewer dollars to work on state projects. KTBS 3's T.W. Starr spoke with DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan to see if the department's projects have been affected in 2020.
"It's not going to impact it in the sense that we're not going to be able to do the projects that are a part of the Highway Priority Program which is what goes to bid every year, it's voted on by the state legislature. We're able to move forward with our Highway Priority Program as it was planned. As far as completing projects that were underway, we left it up to the contractors," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokesperson.
But, with that drop in revenue from gas taxes.....it stands to reason that there could be some bumpy roads ahead when it comes to new state funded projects.