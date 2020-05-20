BATON ROUGE, La. - State officials reported 278 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 35,316 confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, officials have reported 2,485 total deaths statewide, an increase of 27 since Tuesday's data. The daily number of patients hospitalized has steadily decreased in recent days, down to 931 as of Wednesday.
According to the state, a total of 26,249 people have recovered from the virus as of Saturday.
The state entered the first phase of reopening Friday. The governor's new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity.