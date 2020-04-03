MINDEN, La. – One of Webster Parish’s largest employers is continuing operations even while it deals with the unwelcomed effects of COVID-19.
Fibrebond has two employees who have tested positive and 21 off work while they undergo a 14-day quarantine at home, CEO Graham Walker said Friday.
And while there are no plans to shut down, it’s not business as usual. The hundreds of employees undergo daily screenings when they arrive. Work areas have undergone a deep sanitation, and this weekend the entire facility and its products will be thoroughly disinfected through a special process.
Graham is trying to keep up with customer commitments through it all, and he’s assuring them Fibrebond is maintaining its operational status.
But on a personnel level, adjustments have been made. There has been an increase in employee absences since the first positive case was reported Tuesday. The second was on Thursday.
The 21 employees who are on quarantine are expected to return to work at the end of next week if none develop symptoms, Graham said.
All employees were notified within two hours after the first positive was confirmed. That person, who was not identified, had a temperature scan when reporting to work. It was normal. But upon returning to work after lunch, the scan showed an elevated temperature, requiring the employee to see a doctor, Graham said.
“Obviously from a HIPPA standpoint we can’t release their names, but we notified, we got a list of the people they had close contact with defined by the CDC, and then we notify those folks that are affected by that, and they go into their quarantine,” Graham said.
“Now, we’ve cleared it with our attorneys down in New Orleans now that, so one thing we can do, and so we’re starting to do this going forward. If that employee consents to our telling the company their name, we will do that absolutely, but they have to give their consent. And so, you know, one of my concerns too is if we have employees come back from having a positive COVID-19 test is making sure that they are treated fairly and compassionately, with dignity and respect there,” Graham said.
But in response to employee concerns, Graham has made some adjustments. Anyone over age 70 was sent home with paid leave, anyone with underlying health issues was asked to use sick time and 309 employees who did not have 80 hours of sick time built up was given that time to use when they want. So if they choose to stay home, they can.
“After that paid time runs out, no employee will lose their job from the basis of whether they are coming to work during this time, or not. So, we’re going to maintain their jobs for them at the end of that, whenever the end of this is, and we’re trying to make sure we have a place for everybody to come back to work to,” Graham said.
Graham is being proactive with his workers by setting up hand sanitizing stations, supplying gloves and a limited number of masks for those involved in painting operations. Graham has ordered several thousand masks for the rest of the employees but he’s uncertain if the order will be filled since medical workers get first preference, which he understands.
He’s is doing regular videos to keep them informed about what’s going on. He also encourages them to email him with questions.
“I think the only way to address this is head on and try to be as honest as transparent, and as forthright with people as we can. You know, knowing that not everybody, this is not a situation where we’re all going to feel better by the end of it, nobody knows how long this goes on. I mean I think we’re in the first mile of a marathon here. So, trying to maintain that line of communication so the people know, even if the answers are not always going to be what they want, at least they are going to get answers and they have something they can plan their lives around,” Graham said.