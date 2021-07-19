Vote Here

Qualifying ended Friday for the field of candidates vying for a handful of open offices appearing on the Oct. 9 ballot.

They include: 

BOSSIER

Police Jury District 5 – Julianna Parks, Mindy Wardlaw

School Board District 11 – Robert Bertrand, Miki M. Royer

Bossier City District 1 – Brian Hammons, Darren Ashley, Michael Lombardino

Plain Dealing mayor - Tim Cannon, Shavonda Gay, Jim Parrish

CADDO

School Board District 7 – Darrin Dixon, Linda Rasberry Smith

NATCHITOCHES

Powhatan police chief – John Heister

RED RIVER

Hall Summit police chief – Jeremy Wiggins

