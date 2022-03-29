GREENWOOD, La. -- A fiery crash involving three big rigs is blocking both westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near the Louisiana-Texas state line.
Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are diverting traffic off I-20 at exit 3 onto U.S. Highway 80.
The crash happened around 3:10 p.m. Witnesses told Caddo sheriff's deputies traffic was already at a standstill when one 18-wheeler rear-ended another.
The two big rigs went up in flames. A third truck was also involved but only had minor damage.
Two drivers were taken to the hospital. The driver of the third truck did not need medical attention.
At 4:30 p.m., there were 15 Caddo Parish sheriff's units on the scene, as well as six Caddo EMS units, according to the Caddo 911 map.
Traffic is already backed up at least 4 miles on the interstate, Greenwood police said.
Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route for the next several hours.
For Greenwood residents, police encourage the use of Shirley Francis to get into town.
Caddo Fire District 3 is also working at the scene.