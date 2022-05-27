GREENWOOD, La. - U.S. Highway 80 was shut down Friday while Caddo Parish deputies and Caddo Fire District 3 work on a fiery crash on Highway 80 at Interstate 20 west.
During the same time period, Greenwood police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-20 east involving a motorcycle and 18-wheeler that left one person dead.
On Highway 80, at least two vehicles caught fire and a third had major damage. Other details about the wreck were not immediately available.
Friday evening, the Greenwood Police Department issued a news release about the crash their officers worked after 1 p.m. It shut down the interstate for about two hours to allow for an on-scene investigation and recovery of the motorcycle driver, who was pinned underneath the big rig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greenwood police are attempting to notify next of kin. No additional details will be available until Tuesday, according to the news release.