Fight ends in gunshots, one person injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A late-night shooting in Shreveport ends with one person recovering in the hospital.
It allegedly began when two women were fighting just before midnight in the 1700-block of Oakdale Street. After the fight had died down, a man in a nearby vehicle began firing.
One person was hit in their stomach, they were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect is described as a black male, driving a white Dodge Challenger.
Anyone with any information should call Crimestoppers.