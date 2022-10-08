SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway.
Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend arrived and hit the manager, knocking him unconscious.
A passenger in the boyfriend's car pulled a gun and shot the boyfriend in the ankle as he was getting back in the car.
According to police, the passenger drove the car to the Eastgate Shopping Center parking lot and left the wounded boyfriend in front of a department store and drove off.
The boyfriend and the restaurant manager suffered minor injuries, police said.
Authorities continue to search for the shooter.