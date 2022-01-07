SHREVEPORT, La. -- The sentencing Friday of a Shreveport drug dealer brings to an end an organized crime drug enforcement investigation that now has put six people behind bars for decades, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced in a news release.
Chief Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Robert Edward Simpson, 49, of Benton, to 24 years and four months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Simpson was also ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $25,000.
A federal grand jury indicted Simpson and five others in October on drug trafficking charges.
Simpson pleaded guilty in June and admitted to conspiring with Thomas Shane Benefield, Tania Cedillo, Rosa Palacios, Casey Head and Tanya Simpson-Procell to distribute methamphetamine.
Agents with FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force conducted the investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Simpson and his co-defendants. They used a wiretap on Simpson's phone and learned his drug suppliers were Cedillo and Palacios, who were from the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Simpson made trips at least once a week to the Dallas area and pick up large quantities of methamphetamine.
Benefield and Simpson-Procell both helped Simpson sell methamphetamine to many different buyers, and Head was a regular multi-ounce buyer. Agents arrested Simpson in 2020 after he sold 55.7 grams of methamphetamine to an individual in Shreveport.
The following co-defendants have each already been sentenced:
• Thomas Shane Benefield, 46, of Bossier City, 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Casey Head, 39, of Bossier City, five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Tania Cedillo, 35, of Dallas, four years and seven months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Rosa Palacios a/k/a “Mama,” 52, of Dallas, two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
• Tanya Simpson-Procell, 48, of Bossier City, nine years and two months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.