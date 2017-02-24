Murder, rape, burglary, and even property crime rose in Shreveport in 2016.
The Shreveport Police Department released the crime stats for the final month of 2016, and many of the totals have taken a turn for the worse. The numbers are far from where the department wants them to be, but they believe the factors are wide-spread, from the economy to the national crime climate.
The homicide count nearly doubled, with 46 compared to 28 in 2015. Rape increased nearly 30 percent. Armed robbery spiked 14 percent and aggravated assault rose 16 percent.
"We did see an increase from the previous year," said Cpl. Marcus Hines of the Shreveport Police Department. "Now that's an unwelcome increase and that's a pattern that we hope decreases for 2017."
Police said multiple factors are to blame for the rise, including some out of their control. One of the main reasons being that many victims knew their attacker, making it hard for police to prevent.
"My message to the community, we all gotta have heart," said Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump. "We all have to be equally concerned about the welfare of one another."
Property crimes fared better, but the city still saw a rise in burglaries and theft from homes. Thefts from cars stayed about the same, but the theft of cars increased 32 percent. Police said that prevention of these crimes starts with citizens.
"But let's be honest, do the first things first, lock your cars. Keep your homes locked, install alarm systems. Install adequate lighting, motion lighting," said Cpl. Hines.
Police also urge citizens to do their part, and call if they ever see anything suspicious so the officers on patrol can respond.
"Any way that we can help to let our citizens know that we're concerned about what's going on, that we're not asleep behind the wheel, we know, and we are trying to be as actively engaged in the welfare of our community as possible," said Chief Crump.
Hines said one thing the city can look forward too is a new administration whose goal is to bring the community and the police department closer, and bring down crime on every level.
The full crime report for the year can be found here.