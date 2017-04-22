A big change could be on the way for pet owners in Caddo Parish.
The Caddo Parish Commission will consider some new pet rules.
Pet owners could have a fee to look forward to.
Here is a breakdown on a few of those proposed requirements:
- The first - every pet - dogs, cats, or ferrets - would have to be registered with Caddo Parish Animal Services, or through any vet in Caddo.
- The fees for registration are $10 for spayed or neutered animals, or $20 for unspayed and unneutered pets.
- Pet owners must also show proof of the rabies vaccine at all times.
Once the animal is registered, all Caddo Parish veterinarians, and animal services will have a record of that animal's information.
What they want to keep on file are details like: the color, birth date of the pet, age, breed, and weight.
All of that information will be plugged into a database, but for now the Caddo Commission is holding off on pushing these laws through.
Commissioner, Steven Jackson says, "We're still working through. Some folks want to do a one-time registration, some folks want an annual registration. We postponed today in order to give administration, commissioners and the public to go back and forth as opposed to rushing through the process."
Jackson also mentions that the board has been working on the new animal laws since 2015, and that they hope to decide on ones that everyone can agree with.
Charlotte Ballard, Shreveport resident, says she does not like the ideas, "They don't enforce the laws in place already. I've called for animals that have been chained up. That's supposed to be against the law. Why don't they work on those laws that are actually harming the animals instead of worrying about the registration?"
The final vote is scheduled to be made May fourth.
Click here for the full ordinance.