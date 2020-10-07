SHREVEPORT, La. – With only four weeks remaining until the Nov. 3 election, candidates for local and state offices are providing a clearer picture of their financial position as the days wind down.
Monday was the deadline for area candidates to file campaign finance reports that reflect revenue and expenditures 30 days prior to the election. For federal offices such as Senate and House of Representatives, their next quarterly reporting deadline is Oct. 15.
Here’s a look at how the money is stacking up for some area candidates:
LOUISIANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
Foster Campbell – Campbell is one of the most well-funded local politicians as he entered his re-election bid with $637,065 in the bank. He added $95,910 during the recent reporting period.
With expenditures of $76,725, Campbell still has $656,263 on hand.
Campbell reported that $254,354 of his funds were investments. He received $47,000 from political committees.
Big contributors of $5,000 each are Marionneaux Kantrow LLC, Atmos Energy, Flora C. Cason, Deloutre Property Rentals LLC, Lamar Haddox, Madden Contracting Co. and Southern Renewable Energy Association, and adding $4,500 was Nicholas K. Akins. Contributing $3,500 was James T. Coleman and giving $3,750 was Pickett Industries Inc.
Adding $2,500 were Becki S. Brown, Mark Brown, Calpine Corp., CWA-COPE PCC, Drive Committee PAC and Julian Whittington. Donations of $2,000 came from Samuel Dowies, Mark P. McInnis, Nitor Billing Services LLC, STAT Waste Stream Services Inc., Albert M. Smoak and Weyerhaeuser. Giving $1,500 each were Sam Gregorio, Kara Kantrow and Kyle Marrionneaux, and at $1,250 was Jason Ryan.
Tossing in $1,000 each were Lisa Barton, Pat Branch, Henry Brown, Rand Falbaum, Henry Cole Gahagan Jr., Benson Grigsby, Tim Johnson, W. Elton Kennedy, Mickey Landry, A.R. Lott, Mike Madison, McInnis Insurance Agency, Alan Miller, Linda Montgomery, Morris & Dewett, Charles Patton, Aaron K. Perlut, Ronnie Powers, James T. Strong, The Greenwald Law Firm LLC, U.L. Coleman Properties and Darrell W. Hunt.
Campbell has paid $25,000 to two separate consulting firms. He spent $15,000 for a digital display, video and search across platforms. Polling expenses cost him $11,525.
Erin Shane Smiley – Smiley took in $5,375 in contributions, which when added to a personal loan of $47,500, gave the candidate $52,875. Subtracting expenses of $7,290 left Smiley with $45,584 at the reporting deadline.
Smiley received a single $2,500 contribution from Alexander Hunt and two donations of $1,000 each from Ray Pierce and Nora Pylant. The largest expense was $5,200 for professional services. Another $1,601 was spent on signs.
2ND CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE
Trina Chu – Chu has loaned her campaign $3,125 and spent $31.38.
Jeannette Garrett – Garrett has loaned her campaign $25,000 and received $22,000 in contributions. She had $30,771 on hand after spending $16, 428.
Garrett has two big contributors – Michael Adkins and John Richard Seale at $4,000 each. Her largest expense is $10,008 for postcards and mailing.
CADDO DISTRICT JUDGE – DIVISION B
Ramona Emanuel – Emanuel had $4,642 on hand at the reporting deadline. That’s after taking in $6,450 in contributions and adding loans of $6,617. She spent $8,424.
She has two donations of $1,000 each from Gregorio Chafin and Ron Miciotto. The remainder go from $125 to $500.
Emanuel’s biggest expense has been signs at almost $2,500. She also paid $1,500 for a phone bank. Photos, campaign workers, newspaper ads and office supplies are among other expenses.
J. Antonio Florence – Did not file report.
CADDO DISTRICT JUDGE DIVISION C
Edwin Byrd – Byrd had $73,116 on hand when his report was filed. That’s after he spent $46,116.
Fifteen pages of contributions range from $25 to $2,500. Among the larger donors are CTC Commissary, Sam Gregorio, William Horne, J&R Juneau LLC, Brenda Pettit, The Fortis Company LLC, Wall Center for Plastic Surgery and Donald Wiener at $2,500 each.
Mailings, canvassing, signs and consultants take up a chunk of his revenue. The largest expense is for television advertising at over $16,000.
Christopher T. Victory – Likely one of the most well-financed judicial campaigns is Victory’s. He had receipts totaling $134,206, but after spending $49,559 he was left with $82,065 on hand at the reporting deadline.
Victory has loaned his campaign $30,000. The list of other financial supporters included a list of other attorneys, elected officials and business leaders.
Contributing $5,000 was LASFAA PAC Inc., with donors of $2,500 including Seabaugh Political Action Committee, Cook Yancey King & Galloway, Edward Diefenthal, Lane Grigsby, Jeff Loftin, Chad Sepulvado, Kristen Sepulvado, Michael Stanberry, Jeffrey Victory, Michelle Victory, Nancy Victory, Paul Victory, William Victory and Mary Walters.
Victory has spent money on Facebook advertising, buying 13,000 push cards, more than 1,000 yard signs and 15,000 postcards.
Mary Winchell – Winchell reported $4,150 in contributions, but she also had $5,415 on hand at the beginning of the reporting period. After expenses of $5,572, she had $3,992 left.
Winchell had a single donation of $2,500 from Winchell & Joseph LLC and six other donations ranging from $100 to $500. She indicated she loaned her campaign $13,000 in April and added another $4,000 in July.
Expenses ranged from T-shirts to voter texting app marketing to signs. The largest expenditures were $1,231 for campaign signs and $1,400 for campaign consulting/public relations.
CADDO DISTRICT JUDGE – DIVISION I
Craig Marcotte – Contributions reached $76,040 for Marcotte. But after spending $19,025, he has $56,624 on hand.
Top donors at $2,500 each are Cook Yancey King & Galloway, Tim Fischer, Gregorio Chafin Johnson Tabor & Fenasci, Joseph A. Gregorio, Kervin & Co. LLC, LASFAA PAC Inc., Law Offices of Damon D. Kervin, Law Offices of Jack M. Bailey Jr., Morris & Dewitt, Nelson & Hammons, Patrick R. Jackson and Rice & Kendig.
Marcotte’s largest expense is $5,088 for mailers. Postcards, signs and handouts round out expenditures.
Jacob Oakley – No report filed.
CADDO PARISH DISTRICT ATTORNEY
James E. Stewart Sr. – The incumbent has $92,809 on hand, which includes $48,122 in contributions during this reporting period. Not unsurprisingly, most of his money came from area attorneys. But Stewart did loan himself $13,210.
Donors giving $1,000 to $2,000 include John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm, Bail-ey Bonds, Wayne Brown, Rebecca Edwards, Lori C. Graham, Richard S. Feinberg, Grady Golden, Griggs Enterprise, Keith Hightower, K.M. Robinson, Kammer & Huckaby, Mark Manno, Schuyler Marvin Campaign Committee, The Hatch Law Firm and Zachary Shadinger LLC.
Giving $2,500 were Cajun Court TV, Jarred Franklin, Destiny Reeann Gay, Law Offices of Jack M. Bailey Jr., Marioneaux & Williams, Kenneth Smith Jr. and Thrifty Liquor.
Justin P. Smith and William Allen Haynes each gave $3,000. Wilsalgeax LLC donated $3,500. A single donation of $4,500 came from the Law Office of Holland J. Miciotto, and two donations totaling the same were given by Patrick R. Jackson Law Corporation.
Included in Stewart’s $53,387 in expenses are $4,321 for campaign phones, T-shirts, masks, hand sanitizer and radio advertising for a live remote, $3,300 for sample ballot postcards, $2,500 for campaign management, $9,000 for consulting, $6,107 for 1,000 yard signs with stakes and $2,500 to Donald Washington for placement of signs.
Patricia Gilley – No report filed.
SHREVEPORT CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT A
Tabatha H. Taylor – Taylor received $30,274 in contributions and spent $11,341, leaving her with $18,932 at the reporting deadline.
Taylor has eight donors who gave $1,000 each. Others pitched in $300 to $500. But she also has quite a few donations of $20 and $50. One woman even gave $4.
Expenses included push cards, outdoor advertising, campaign layout and logo, yard signs and stakes.
Anthony Johnson – Johnson’s only contribution came from himself in the form of a $10,000 loan. He’s spent $4,780, leaving him with $5,219.
DESOTO DISTRICT JUDGE DIVISION A
Amy Burford McCartney – McCartney added $37,177 in contributions to the $5,022 she had on hand. Subtracting $6,673 in expenses left her with $35,525 as of the reporting deadline.
Among the larger donors at $2,500 each are Bethard & Bethard, Blunt Properties, Blunt Ranch and Talbot Carmouche & Marcello. Adding $1,500 each were Circle D Tree Farms & Investments and Lobrano Law Firm.
Giving $1,000 each were Woodward Company, Brandy K. Pearce Campaign Account, Cathey Acres LLC, Cook Yancy King & Galloway, Gregorio Chafin Johnson Tabor & Fenasci, Neil Henderson, Ben Johnson, Kammer & Huckabay, Larry Bagley Campaign, Nickelson Law, Lisa Register and Ron J. Miciotto.
McCartney spent $2,420 on push cards and yard signs, $1,650 on announcement letter, printing and production, $850 for a campaign worker in August and $519 on campaign T-shirts.
Brenda F. Ford – Ford filed a report, but contributions and expenditures are listed as zero.
DESOTO DISTRICT JUDGE – DIVISION B
Nicholas Gasper – Gasper received $43,343 in contributions and spent $20,307, leaving him with $23,035.
Giving $2,500 each were B.R. Bedsole Enterprises, Blunt Properties, Blunt Ranch LLC, Gregorio Chain Johnson Tabor & Fenasci, Talbot Carmouche & Marcello, Taylor Townsend and Colby Sonnier. Giving $1,500 each were Circle D. Tree Farms & Investments, Lobrano Law Firm and Neil Henderson.
Adding $1,000 each were Cathey Acres LLC, Cook Yancey King & Galloway, Ethan Arbuckle Attorney at Law LLC, Layne Sanders Huckabay, Wingwood Farms, Wood Tank Inc., Charles B. Adams, Rodney George Arbuckle, Neil Henderson, Frank Scott Moran, Bryan Bernard Norwood Jr. and Albert Rives IV.
Gasper spent $850 on campaign staff, $885 on push cards, stickers and banners, $4,935 on signs, $3,823 on billboards, $5,000 on consulting fee, $772 on campaign T-shirts and $1,700 on a voter database.
George Winston – Winston’s report reflects $13,382 in contributions and $1,445 in loans. He spent $2,552, which leaves him with $12,959.
He received $2,500 each from Gary Evans and Chirocare. Adding $1,000 each were Davis Law Office, Law Office of Shan Jackson and Zuri & Maze Prudhomme. An entry titled “Concerned Citizens” with a Meadow Lane address in Mansfield gave $560 total.
Expenses included $1,000 for a consultant, $1,197 for campaign signs,
DESOTO PARISH DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Charles B. Adams – Adams had $65,779 on hand at the reporting deadline after taking in $90,952 in contributions and spending $26,769.
Giving $2,500 each were B.R. Bedsole Enterprises, Beaubouef Company LLC, Blunt Properties, Blunt Ranch LLC, Circle D Tree Farms & Investments, Larry Bagley Campaign, Scot McKnight Campaign, U-Store It LLC, John Franklin Burford Jr., Daisy Broussard Evans, Max Evans, Neil Henderson, Ben Johnson III, Ashley Sonnier and Colby Sonnier.
Mansfield Warehousing Service Inc., Neil Henderson and Anne Marie May gave $1,500 each, and $2,000 each came from Mary Alyse Arbuckle, William Jefferson Cole, Markham Allen Dickson Jr., Neil Henderson and Charles Allen Roberts.
The $1,000 donors included Cajun PAC II, Cathey Acres, DeSoto Ventures Unlimited LLC, North Bossier Development, Seabaugh PAC, Woods Tank Inc., Woodward Company, Gary Wayne Brummett, Meredith Lindsey Bierden Dupree, Neil Henderson, Susan Johnson, Christopher Blake Lawrence, Kandyce Dianne B. Mason, Frank Scott Moran, Bryan Bernard Norwood Jr. and Paul Lovic Wren.
Adams’ largest expenses were $5,747 for campaign signs, $5,000 for consulting fee, $4,605 for billboards and signs.
Gary Evans – Evans has loaned his campaign $101,413 and so far he’s spent $79,026, leaving $22,386 on hand. He’s not received any individual contributions.
Expenses include $2,500 for T-shirts, $1,700 to host a political rally, $2,966 for campaign signs, $2,200 for a billboard, $10,000 for political consulting, $8,963 listed as “business,” and another $41,413 for advertising.