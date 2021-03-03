UPDATE as of Saturday, Feb. 27:
SHREVEPORT, La. - The remaining zip codes 71119 and 71129 of the Shreveport Water System have been cleared from the boil advisory, according to the City of Shreveport.
The boil advisory is now lifted for the entire Shreveport Water System as of Saturday morning.
After a boil advisory is lifted, the city recommends:
• Flush all household plumbing and appliances through the cold water taps for at least 5 minutes. Longer service lines may require additional flushing.
• Dump ice from automatic ice makers that were in service during the boil advisory. To completely flush out the lines, dump at least 3 batches of ice made after the advisory has been lifted and disinfect the ice storage bins, as well.
• For hot water tanks, inline filters, or water coolers, run enough water through the system to replace at least one full volume of the lines and tanks.
• Replace any disposable water filters.
Other water systems that have lifted their restrictions:
Cypress Black Bayou Water System
Coushatta
Benton
Bossier City
Mansfield
Keatchie Water System
Central Bowie County WSC public water system
Gary Water Supply
Waterworks District #7 in Keithville
Atlanta, Texas
Marshall, Texas
Grambling
Waskom, Texas
Gill Water Supply, Texas
North DeSoto Water District
Blanchard Water System
Natchitoches city limits only.
Vivian Water System
Haughton
Village Water System
A&P Water Supply
Fair Play Water Supply
Deadwood Water Supply
Shreveport Water System
Central Claiborne Water System
Ringgold
Fairview Union Water System
--
UPDATE as of Friday:
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport says the boil advisory has lifted for portions of the Shreveport Water System. Customers in the following zip codes may resume normal use of water supplied by the City of Shreveport:
71101
71102
71103
71104
71105
71106
71107
71108
71109
71110
71115
71117
71118
Customers in zip codes 71119 and 71129 will remain under the boil advisory until samples from those areas are analyzed, submitted and approved by the Louisiana Department of Health.
--
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport says the Water Department has restored water service, except to a few isolated areas in the city.
Isolated areas include: West Shreveport on the extreme side of West 70th and some residences along Buncombe Road.
City of Shreveport's Communications Director Marquel Sennet said crews are now able to access elevated storage tanks at Pines Road and 70th. Because of this access, customers should see their pressure increase throughout the morning.
Water service has been restored to Highland and Queensborough neighborhoods.
According to the city, hospitals have sufficient pressure to operate and the department will be increasing the pressure to them throughout the day.
The department is preparing to take water samples and hopes to lift the boil advisory by Saturday.
Here is a list of boil advisories in the ArkLaTex:
|Boil Advisory for Blocker Crossroads WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for East Central Water
|Until further notice;
|Bossier Parish
|Boil advisory for Foreman
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Gray Lake
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Hickory Grove water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Hickory Ridge Water Sy
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Lonestar-Daingerfield
|Until Further Notice
|Boil Advisory for Pleasant Hill Water Sy
|Until Futher Notice
|Boil Advisory for Rambin Wallace Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory for Thomasville Water
|Until Further notice
|Boil advisory for western Cass water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Burns Redbank Water
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Daingerfield
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Dubberly
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Elysian Fields WSC
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Grand Cane
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Greenwood
|Until further notice
|Boil Advisory in Homer
|until further notice
|Boil advisory in Hooks
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory for Martin Water System in Coushatta
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Oil City
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in Pine Hill Water
|Until further notice
|Boil advisory in South De Soto
|Until further notice