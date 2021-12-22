Residents wait in line to receive free Covid-19 at-home test kits with groceries at a food distribution site in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The Omicron variant has swiftly overtaken Delta as the dominant form of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to a new analysis by scientists at The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, now accounting for the majority of the cases here. Photographer: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images