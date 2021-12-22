ATLANTA - With coronavirus cases surging once again, frustrated Americans are struggling to get tested days before Christmas as long lines and increased demand overwhelm some facilities across the country.
The catalyst has been the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in the US in a matter of weeks and has led to a slew of new measures to combat the spread.With millions traveling or planning to join large family gatherings, there is a rush to get tested -- and many people are running out of luck, either with getting tests at clinics or with buying at-home test kits.
Long lines were seen this week in New York City, Boston and Miami, as well as Ohio and Minnesota. At the same time, CVS Health and Walgreens -- the two largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the US -- are limiting the number of at-home Covid kits customers can buy due to significant demand, they announced. The demand is only going to grow, said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.
"We do have some testing. But what we're going to need, I think, over the course of the next two to eight weeks is going to be remarkable. We are going to see this big surge nationwide," he predicted.
And while the Biden administration plans to provide 500 million new tests by next month, the holiday test surge is happening now. A former assistant secretary of the US Health and Human Services Department is concerned the co pledge on tests will not meet the demand, he said.
"Unless we have a billion or 2 billion a month, I think we're still going to have to be selective to make sure that we keep people who can die from the disease from dying from the disease," Adm. Dr. Brett Giroir told CNN.
While experts urge more test availability, physicians are getting another tool to fight Covid-19: The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat the disease.
This is the first antiviral Covid-19 pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. It's authorized for people age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.
Paxlovid combines a new antiviral drug named nirmatrelvir and an older one called ritonavir. Pfizer last week released updated results that showed the treatment cut the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% if given to high-risk adults within a few days of their first symptoms. If given within the first five days of symptoms, the efficacy was similar: 88%.
Covid-19 cases in the US are rising: The country averaged more than 148,000 new cases a day over the last week, 23% higher than a week ago and back to levels last seen in mid-September, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
The Omicron variant has been identified in every US state, in addition to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, according to public statements from hospital systems and state officials in their respective states.
More than 69,700 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Wednesday -- a number that's been trending up since it dipped to around 45,000 on November 8, according to Health and Human Services Department data.
The US averaged 1,324 Covid-19 deaths a day over the last week, 11% higher than a week prior, according to Johns Hopkins.