Hurricane Fiona was getting better organized as it moved into the western Atlantic Monday afternoon. The Category 2 storm was up to 100 mph winds while moving northwest at 10 mph according to the National Hurricane Center.
The forecast calls for the storm to remain over the Atlantic during the next 5 days. Fiona could strengthen into a major hurricane as early as Tuesday afternoon. Large swells may reach the US east coast later this week.
Fiona is not expected to affect the ArkLaTex!
Keep tabs on the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.