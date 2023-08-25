SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 5:07 p.m. on Friday, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire emergency on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue between Youree Drive and Grover Place.
The situation appeared to be an electrical fire that worked its way to the back of a house. Residents nearby were told to evacuate.
Nearly 20 SFD units, including EMS, were on the scene. No official injuries have been reported. However according to witnesses, two pets died at the scene.
The statewide burn ban is still in effect.