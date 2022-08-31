Fire breaks out inside a townhouse in the Financial Plaza in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire broke out inside of a town home in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza between Buncombe and Centre Drive around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, a mattress inside of the home had started on fire. Three surrounding town homes had to be evacuated for safety reasons. Shreveport firefighters were able to contain it and quickly put out the flames. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
None of the evacuated units sustained any damage. The fire is currently under investigation.