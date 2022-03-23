SHREVEPORT, La -- Honors for life-saving efforts for some everyday heroes who joined the city's first responders to help in two life or death emergencies recently.
"You're our heroes for what you did," Provisional Fire Chief John Lane told Anjana Jones and Shon Taylor, as he gave them an award at Tuesday's city council meeting.
On December 30, the couple woke up to their house on fire in on West 78th in the Cedar Grove area. Three of their children made it outside with them.
But two were still inside.
Mr. Taylor suffered severe burns to his hands while breaking out windows and trying to save them, before intense flames and heat drove him back.
Help would soon arrive, thanks to a Shreveport fire captain. His crew was on the way to a different call.
"Capt. Chris Morris notified our dispatchers and made a decision. 'Hey dispatch, I'm right on top of that fire. We're going to that fire. Send someone else to that other call,' Chief Lane related. "I believe that decision that that captain made was the right decision and I believe that the turnout could've been a lot different."
Firefighters pulled the kids out through a window. They suffered severe smoke inhalation, but survived.
On Tuesday, their parents, along with firefighters, received official commendations from the fire department for their actions.
So did another SFD team and three young men for another incident that happened February 10 on the Red River.
Joseph Kellogg, who was walking his dog, sensed that a woman at the edge of the water was troubled. He tried to talk to her, but she went into the water in an apparent suicide attempt. Kellogg called 911 immediately.
SFD diver Will Millsap got to the woman after she had drifted about 600 yards from the Stoner Boat Launch. While they waited for a fire department boat to arrive, fishermen Nicholas Nabors and Cody Ford agreed to take their boat out so she could be pulled in.
"You are to be commended for your heroic and selfless actions on scene to save a life," Chief Lane said.