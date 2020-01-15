SHREVEPORT, La-A fire in Shreveport claims one man's life.
The fatal fire happened at a house in the 600 block of David Drive.
According to Caddo 9-1-1 records, the call came into the Shreveport Fire Department shortly after 6:15 p.m. Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Pinkston says the first units were on the scene within three minutes.
Pinkston says the initial evidence seems to show that the fire started in the living room.
As firefighters were putting out the blaze, the roof collapsed. No firefighters were injured.
Pinkston says it took fire crews 17 minutes to put out the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.